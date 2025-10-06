Additional play areas, highways improvements and money for town facilities all feature on Kington Town Council's section 106 list, which they have sent in to Herefordshire Council.

The list was put together a few years ago but it has been reconsidered and refreshed by the town council.

"106 planning money" refers to financial contributions required from developers by a local authority, under a Section 106 agreement, to fund infrastructure and community benefits necessitated by a new development project.

This "money" is used to make a development acceptable in planning terms by mitigating its impacts, with funds often collected at key "trigger points" during construction and paid to the council for specific purposes such as school places, affordable housing, or new green spaces.

The town council said it would like to see additional play spaces for any new developments, additional equipment provided in existing play spaces or public open space and suppot for sports clubs in the town such as the cricket club or football club.

They suggested a basketball court in the Recreation Ground and goal posts in play spaces such as Crooked Well Meadow.

Highway improvements include a footpath along the A4111 from the town centre to the doctor’s surgery, improved public transport or bus services, additional town car parking, improvements to street lighting and additional kerbside electric vehicle charging points.

They said their ideas would encourage walking to the medical centre, link Kington to Leominster by public transport and support retail in the town.

In terms of town facilities they suggested improvements or the refurbishment of Market Hall for community use or the improvement to or rebuilding of public toilets.

Members agreed to resubmit their section 106 wish list of projects to Herefordshire Council.