Shropshire tree planting scheme to end after more than 25,000 trees planted across county within five years

The Trees Outside Woodlands programme, that explored efficient and cost-effective methods of planting trees in non-woodland areas, will conclude after delivering what Shropshire Council described as "tremendous results".

Funded by the Government through the Shared Outcomes Fund, the programme was delivered in partnership by The Tree Council, Natural England, The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), and five local authorities, including Shropshire Council.

The agroforestry and orchards pilot component of the programme, on which Shropshire Council led, tested how best to encourage the uptake of tree planting schemes on farmland to improve biodiversity, soil health, productivity and animal welfare.

Trees Outside Woodlands project officer Nick Rowles. Pic: Shropshire Council

Within five years, and across 70 different sites in the county, 25,495 trees have been planted in a diverse range of agroforestry systems, including alley cropping, shelterbelts, parkland, orchards and many more.

Shropshire Council said each system brings its own benefits to the farm system, including nutritious browse for livestock, shade and shelter, and additional crops such as fruit and nuts and income generation possibilities.

Councillor David Walker, portfolio holder for historic and natural environment at Shropshire Council said: "Shropshire Council is delighted to have taken part in the highly successful Trees Outside Woods Project.

"Over the past three planting seasons, it has supported over 70 projects with farmers, landowners and public groups across Shropshire to create four community tree nurseries, plant over 25,000 trees as part of agro-forestry systems or orchards, and supply over 32,000 trees for people to plant as part of the council’s community tree scheme."

As part of the programme, Shropshire Council also ran a tree distribution scheme, providing thousands of trees for residents and landowners to plant in both towns and the countryside.

In total, 32,140 trees were distributed to local residents, and four new community tree nurseries were established across the county.

Project officer Nick Rowles said: "This has been a fantastic project to work on. One of the biggest surprises for me was how many landowners and farmers wanted to plant trees on their land.

"I have really enjoyed working closely with farmers to design and plant up agroforestry systems to help boost their farm productivity and help with a whole range of issues, from lack of shade and shelter, animal welfare, soil erosion to pest and disease prevention."