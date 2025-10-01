West Midlands forecast shows rain and wind as Hurricane Humberto to impact UK weather

The Met Office is forecasting wet and windy weather for the UK from late on Thursday (October 2) and into the start of the weekend.

The first half of the week has seen more frequent rain in the northwest of the UK, with various fronts bringing periods of showers and some longer spells of rain for parts of Northern Ireland, western Scotland and parts of northwest England.

Those further south and east saw drier conditions through the start of this week, with patchy cloud and sunny spells and temperatures into the high teens or low 20s Celsius for many.

A person walking in heavy rain

Will Hurricane Humberto impact the UK’s weather?

Chris Bulmer, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “The situation becomes more complex later in the week as tropical cyclones Humberto and Imelda, currently over the southwest Atlantic, influence our weather, increasing the risk of a deep low developing near the UK.

“If this materialises, we could see some very strong winds as well as further heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday, but at this time the development and track of this system remains uncertain. We’re monitoring this closely.”

Met Office West Midlands forecast

October 2

Thursday will be mostly dry and bright, but it will cloud over with heavy rain arriving from the west during the evening, accompanied by strong and gusty winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

October 3 to October 5

Rain clears east early Friday, bringing a brief dry and brighter spell. Turning unsettled overnight with heavy rain and gales. Blustery showers follow through Saturday and Sunday, these locally heavy.