The water company is making improvements to the Blymhill Sewage Treatment Works and local residents are being invited to a drop-in session where they can get an update on the project.

The site is north of Shifnal and Weston Park, at the hamlet of Brineton, and Severn Trent said the work is required to "meet future demand and protect the environment".

The company's website explains it is installing four new permanent storage tanks. They are approximately six metres in diameter and six metres tall. They will cover approximately 15m by 15m of land.

It adds that all the work is taking place on the existing site, with a temporary compound on private land set up for the team carrying out the work.

Severn Trent says that once complete the work will mean fewer large lorries going back and forth from the site.

The company said that the improvements will also mean better quality water leaving the site, a new inlet screen 'to manage incoming flows and remove large solids', advanced biological treatment and upgraded chemical dosing systems, new settlement tanks and plant, enhanced sensors to monitor water quality, and upgraded pump stations.

Residents are invited to meet the project team from Severn Trent and contractors JN Bentley tomorrow (Wednesday, October 1) from 3pm to 6.30pm at Blymhill Village Hall, School Lane, Blymhill (TF11 8LJ).

The works started in February and are due to be completed by December 2026, according to the firm.

Charlene Richards, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “Engaging local communities so residents are aware of the works we’re delivering is central to any large-scale project like this. I would like to encourage anyone who can make it to join us and learn more about the works and the benefits they’ll bring to Blymhill for generations to come.

“We know that construction can be disruptive, but we can assure everyone that we and our delivery partners, JN Bentley will be working hard to minimise any disruption. I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding and we’ll have the works completed as quickly as we can.”

For more information about the project, visit www.stwater.co.uk and search for 'Blymhill' or click here.