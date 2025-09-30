Work underway to tidy up the old tennis courts in Knighton

A children’s road map, a splashpark, a mini golf course and a sensory garden – have all been suggested previously to transform the old tennis courts.

Over the years many ideas have been put forward for the problem site on Bowling Green Lane.

But a restrictive covenant on the land which prevents children using the area unless they are supervised, and a failure to secure grant funding, had resulted in it becoming an eyesore.

Knighton Town Council once turned it into a concrete garden by placing huge tubs there filled with plants but they were past their best.

Former Mayor Councillor Chris Branford is trying to improve the area again, with the help of Brendan and Isaac Branford, Brian Paul and Robert Edwards with his digger they have cut the hedges and tidied up the banks.

Rob did his work for free as it was a project for the town.

The town council also asked Powys County Council for advice on the restrictive covenant.

At a recent meeting, town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said: “Powys County Council has said they cannot lift the covenant but they are not interested in enforcing it and they are unaware of anyone who would want to enforce it.

“They have said that the town council should go on and do want they want to do. They have suggested that we should not try and find out who put the covenant in place incase it raises the issue.

“But they suggested checking our insurance. Any action is unlikely.”

The clerk said the council may want to ask the public what they would like to see at the old tennis courts but others said that had been done before.

Councillor Andrew Craggs said; “I think we should decide what we want to do and then tell everyone.”

Councillor Branford said now she would go ahead and try and get some grants to carry out a project at the site.

“I would like to thank Brendan , Isaac , Rob and Brian for all their time without them it would have been hard work also thanks to Jonny Rowlands. Now to apply for grants,” she said.

The town council was told that a possible £10,000 grant for a project should still be available to them.