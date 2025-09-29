Popular Telford councillor's legacy to be remembered at beauty spot he championed

Members of Chris Turley’s family and friends were present at the ceremony in Randlay Valley on Saturday, (September 27) to remember the work of the former councillor, who was also chairman of The Friends of Hollinswood and Randlay Valley.

Chris Turley. Picture Telford & Wrekin Council

A spokesperson for Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council said: “In August 2024, Chris Turley sadly passed away – since then, The Friends of Hollinswood and Randlay Valley have been planning a suitable way to celebrate his work within the valley, and his championing of the area as their chairman.

“With the support of Severn Valley Woodland Trust, Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council and the Friends group, the decision was made to create a lasting and suitable legacy.

“Not only was a new path to be named after Chris, but a specially made unique bench with wood from Severn Valley was to be created.

“Along with these, a redwood tree would be planted near the bench.

Liam Seabury, Aziz Abdul-Aziz, deputy mayor Councillor Nathalie Page, Chris Turley Junior, Pam Murphy, Dave Deaken, Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, Richard Hunt, Councillor Harvey Unwin, Glyn Johnson, with (seated) Samuel Turley and Oliver Turley

“Finally, a rustic slate memorial stone was to be engraved and then sited on the corner of the chosen area.”

On Saturday the deputy mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Nathalie Page, joined Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, the chair of the parish council, and Harvey Unwin, chair of the Friends group, in officially opening the site.

The group was joined by Mr Turley’s family and friends, with his son doing the honours of unveiling the bench. Mr Turley’s sister-in-law, Pam, was also presented with an image of the new map indicating the new path and bench location.

The council spokesperson said: “Chris Turley’s legacy within Hollinswood and Randlay Valley will be a testament to his hard work and efforts to improve the valley for all local residents, and to remain the jewel within the parish of Hollinswood and Randlay for many, many years to come.”