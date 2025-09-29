Hidden root decay makes protected Telford trees ‘unacceptable risk’ to public – report

One of the trees close to homes in the grounds of a property in Donnerville Gardens, Admaston, “suffered catastrophic structural failure” in December last year and affected a second of eight Corsican pines.

Tree consultant Steve Shields, of Oswestry-based Shields Arboricultural Consultancy, has told Telford & Wrekin Council that the tree had collapsed despite being in “reasonable physiological and structural condition”.

“In December 2024 one of the pines suffered catastrophic structural failure, with the entire tree collapsing from the root plate, and a second tree suffered partial failure,” the consultant said.

“This failure occurred without prior visible symptoms of decline, in a tree that had appeared to be in reasonable physiological and structural condition.

“The group is located immediately adjacent to residential dwellings, and the collapse occurred within a high-target area, placing property and people at risk.”

The trees are covered by preservation orders in an area of woodland next to the southeast boundary of Richmond House.

Location map of the area. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Planners have been told that Richmond House is currently unoccupied and the site subject to re-development.

An examination of the collapsed tree’s roots discovered brown rot.

There is, planners have been told, a “high probability of this decay spreading to adjacent specimens”.

The consultant added that this “raises reasonable doubt over the structural integrity of the remaining trees, as the cause of failure may be latent or systemic across the group”.

Planners have been told that the amenity value of the trees would be lost in the short term but “robust” replanting can mitigate this.

The consultants conclude that “retention of the remaining trees presents an unacceptable risk”.

“The failure occurred without prior visible defects and revealed concealed root decay, raising reasonable doubt over the structural integrity of adjacent trees of similar age, species, and site conditions.

“The group is located immediately adjacent to residential dwellings within a very high target zone, where even a low probability of failure presents an unacceptable risk.”

The council has been told that the work is a “very high priority”.

The application is undergoing a period of consultation before Telford & Wrekin Council officers are due to make a decision.

The application (reference TWC/2025/0650) can be viewed on the council's planning portal.