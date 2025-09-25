Group's drinking water claims about 'bubbling foam' on river in Shrewsbury 'wrong and irresponsible' says Severn Trent

Campaign group Up Sewage Creek, which has been testing stretches of river as it runs through Shrewsbury, said its tests have shown the phenomenon is the result of high phosphate levels due to pollution - claims that are strongly disputed by Severn Trent.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury on September 23, 2025. Picture: LDRS

“We were disappointed again to see giant clumps of foam floating down the river beyond the weir last week after the heavy rain,” said Warren Hastings from Up Sewage Creek.

“They were so big that people mistook them for swans.”

Two swans and a swan-sized clump of foam along the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Picture: Up Sewage Creek

Mr Hastings added that samples taken by the group on September 17 showed that the phosphate level at the tap was 15 milligrams of phospate per litre, and 30mg/l in the river.

Campaigners say that tap water they tested on the River Severn in Shrewsbury shows phosphate at 15 parts per million. Picture: Up Sewage Creek

“This then increased to 50mg/l the following day,” said Mr Hastings.

Up Sewage Creek say that water testing it took on the River Severn in Shrewsbury showed phosphate levels at 50 parts per million: Picture: Up Sewage Creek

“These figures are really worrying because high phosphate levels are toxic not just for wildlife, but also for human health – causing kidney, liver, and neurological problems. The foam is a warning sign that something is going badly wrong.”

High phosphate levels are caused by sewage releases, muck spreading on farms, and the discharge of “grey water” into the river from domestic and commercial premises – including car washes. Water companies also use orthophosphate to treat water and prevent lead from contaminating tap water, especially in areas with lead pipes, by creating a mineral scale inside the pipes.

"Bubbling foam" seen near the weir in Shrewsbury. Picture: Up Sewage Creek

Up Sewage Creek says it reported the findings to the Environment Agency on Tuesday (September 23).

“Thanks to the water testing Up Sewage Creek is doing, we are now able to raise the alarm about these pollution events that might otherwise go unnoticed,” added Mr Hastings.

“We have been talking to local anglers who are catching chub and barbel with large tumours growing on them. We have encouraged them to send photos to the Shrewsbury Town Fisheries team.

“We need clean water in our river and our taps.”

The River Severn in Shrewsbury on September 23, 2025. Picture: LDRS

In response, Severn Trent said a sample it took at the works on the same day showed 1.02mg/l, with previous results also within the range. Meanwhile, samples from customer taps, last taken on September 4, showed 1mg/l, says the water company.

“The river foam will be naturally occurring near the weir following recent rainfall, and it is not connected to our network,” said Gareth Mead, river ranger manager at Severn Trent.

“The claims about drinking water are totally wrong and irresponsible.

“We treat water to the strictest standards set by the Drinking Water Inspectorate. We take thousands of samples both at the water works and customer homes.

“We would be happy to help the customer and take a proper sample as they could have a local private issue.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said that anyone who has any concerns should contact its 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 90 60.