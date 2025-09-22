Some of Llandrindod Wells tired looking benches before Jerry worked on them

The new look benches after Jerry worked his magic

An area of a Llandrindod Wells car park covered in weeds before Jerry gave it his attention

The cleaned up car park, looking great thanks to Jerry's hard work

Llandrindod Wells Town Council has extended the Town Caretaker role following the success and clear benefits it has already brought to the community since April 1 2025.

The extension will be from November 1 2025 to March 31 2026, the Town Council has agreed to continue funding five hours per week for general litter picking and the ongoing clean-up of the town.

Llandrindod Wells Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “The town caretaker, Jerry David Davis, has carried out incredible work since taking on the role.

“The pride and dedication he shows in his duties have made a real difference to the town, with numerous positive comments received from both residents and visitors about the improvement in the appearance of Llandrindod Wells.”

The Town Council is also pleased to confirm that this important role will continue into the next financial year.

From April 1 2026 to September 30 2026, funding has been committed for a 10 hour per week contract.

Sufficient provision will be made in the 2026/27 budget to ensure the continuation of this valuable work. The budget-setting process for 2026/27 will begin in November 2025.

The Town Council would like to thank Jerry for his ongoing commitment, which has not only enhanced the cleanliness of our town but has also helped foster civic pride across the community.

Ms Johnston added; “This project which is in its first year has been a total success by not only cleaning up our town but identifying issues which relate to Powys County Council property and services, such as graffiti, broken fences, block footpaths etc.

“By reporting this quickly, it has enabled work to be carried out without delay. Well done Jerry and thank you.”

Llandrindod Wells Chair and Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said; “Jerry is a great asset to Llandrindod Wells Town Council and to the town, he has made a huge difference in six months and I am delighted that Council has extended the funding for a further six months. Great work Jerry.”