Town clerk Ms Liz Kelso said the funding for public realm works is being made available again to Herefordshire’s market towns just as it was after Covid.

At that time the town council used the money to re-surface the high streets and replace the pavements.

Ms Kelso said Balfour Beatty, Herefordshire Council’s contractors will work with the town council on the project but the money will need to be spent by the end of March 2026, so the timing is tight.

Ms Kelso said: “When we had this funding before, we set up a process and we resurfaced the high street and renewed all the pavements. We did say at the time that if any further money became available we would do the same work further out of the main streets.

“But we are not held to that. Probably the best thing is to get a small group together to have a discussion with Herefordshire Council about what work is possible with this money.”

She said Herefordshire Council would like to hold a phone call or an online chat with the council by October 3 at least.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell, Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford and Councillors Esther Rolls and Bob Widdowson volunteered to be on a working group to consider what work would be possible.

Members agreed that the working group should come up with ideas and discuss matters with Herefordshire Council by October 3.