The area will remain closed for several months to allow for tree thinning and clearfelling operations.

This work is part of NRW’s ongoing forest management programme and includes the removal of trees damaged by Storm Darragh, which brought severe winds and rainfall across Wales in December 2024.

In addition to clearing storm-damaged trees, they will be thinning the woodland to promote long-term forest health and biodiversity.

These operations are vital to ensure the safety, resilience, and ecological integrity of Nash Wood for years to come

Nash Wood is a cherished walking loop for many in the community. NRW is committed to reopening the area as swiftly and safely as possible, but due to the scale of the work, the closure will last several months.

Rory Gill, of Mid forest operations for NRW, said: “Storm Darragh caused significant damage to parts of Nash Wood, and this closure will allow us to safely remove affected trees while also carrying out planned thinning as part of our long-term forest management. We understand how important this walking loop is to the local community, and we’re committed to completing the work as swiftly and safely as possible so that people can enjoy the woodland again soon.”

All visitors are urged to respect the closure signs and barriers. Entering the site during operations could lead to serious injury and will delay progress.

NRW will provide updates on the progress of the work and expected reopening dates via our Nash Wood visitor page and social media channels.

For alternative walking routes in Radnor Forest, NRW recommend visiting Fishpools and Warren Wood, which remain open to the public.