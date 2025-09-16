Flood alerts lifted in Shropshire after sodden start to the week - but more rain is on the way

A flood alert that had been in place for Shropshire has now been removed by the Environment Agency (EA).

On Monday, the EA issued the warning for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence area as river levels rose following extensive downpours over the last few days.

The wet start to the week saw residents in Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley alerted, with warnings that overflowing rivers could affect low-lying land and roads.

But the flood alert was removed just before 9am on Tuesday, with a spokesperson for the EA stating that river levels were on the way down.

They said: "River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk. We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue the alert if necessary.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days. We continue to monitor the situation.

The Environment Agency had issued a flood warning for parts of Shropshire after extensive rainfall

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

The flooding alert came into place as the county was amid a yellow weather warning for wind.

High winds on Monday saw hundreds of homes temporarily left without power and trains blocked between Shrewsbury and Ludlow due to a fallen tree.

Those hoping for a drier week ahead may be disappointed, with the Met Office predicting further showers on the horizon.

Tuesday is likely to stay a little drier, but "heavy, persistent rain" is expected overnight into Wednesday and outbreaks of patchy rain are likely to continue throughout the day.

For the rest of the week, the forecaster expected the West Midlands to "remain changeable with showers or longer spells of rain at times".