People are being encouraged to share their views on the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, as Natural Resources Wales (NRW) launches a 12-week statutory consultation beginning on Monday, September 15 2025.

The consultation follows two years of detailed evaluation commissioned by Welsh Government, including data gathering, technical assessments, and engagement with communities and stakeholders across the region.

Previous public engagement in 2023 and a public consultation in 2024 helped shape the current proposal. Feedback from these stages has informed the final consultation map and supporting evidence.

The proposed Glyndŵr National Park map can be downloaded here:

Basic Proposed Glyndŵr National Park Map

Detailed Proposed Glyndŵr National Park Map

Once you have downloaded the detailed map, make sure to open it with Adobe Acrobat.

Ash Pearce, Programme Manager said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect nature, support communities, and shape a better future for this stunning part of Wales. We know change can be difficult, but with the right approach, a new National Park could bring real benefits for people, wildlife and the local economy.”

Members of the public, organisations and stakeholders are encouraged to attend an event, examine the proposal and have their say by responding to the consultation.

Consultation events will be held for elected members online on Monday, September 22, for councillors and community councillors online on Wednesday, September 24, for landowners at Coleg Cambria – Llysfasi, Ruthin on Wednesday, October 1, and for the public at Canolfan No Corwen in Ruthin on October 2 from 4pm until 7pm.

There will be a meeting for local organisations and businesses online on October 8 from 6pm until 7.30pm and then meetings for the public will be held at Llangynog Memorial Hall on October 14 from 2pm until 5pm and 6.30pm until 8pm, at Ceiriog Centre, Ceiriog, Llangollen on October 15 from 4pm until 7pm, at Gwaenysgor Village Hall in Rhyl on October 22 from 2pm until 5pm and 6.30pm until 8pm.

A meeting for the energy sector will take place online on November 4 from 3pm until 4.30pm, a public online meeting will be held on November 19 from 6pm until 7.30pm, a meeting for environmental groups will be online on November 26 from 3pm until 4.30pm and a meeting for tourism, recreation and access will take place online on November 27 from 3pm until 4.30pm and an online public meeting will take place finally on December 2 from 6pm until 7.30pm

For information on the consultation events, visit: Statutory Consultation Events 2025

To respond to the consultation, visit: https://ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/north-east-gogledd-ddwyrain/proposed-national-park-statutory-consultation-2025

Responses must be received no later than the closing date, Monday, December 8 2025.

For more information on the background to the proposal, visit: https://ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/north-east-gogledd-ddwyrain/new-national-park-proposal-information-page-wales/