Bute Energy launches plans for latest energy park in Mid Wales

The project would generate enough clean, green energy to power the equivalent of nearly 109,706 households a year.

The Garreg Fawr site is located approximately 9km north-west of Brecon and 15km south-west of Builth Wells in Powys.

The proposed energy park includes up to 22 turbines up to maximum tip height of 220m. Once operational, it would generate up to 154MW of renewable electricity

Bute Energy is developing onshore wind energy parks across Wales, representing a £3bn investment into the Welsh economy.

By 2030, Bute Energy could be generating more than 2.2GW of clean energy, enough to power more than 2.25m homes*.

Over the coming months, Bute Energy will be engaging communities near the energy park to help inform the early development of the project. The company is inviting communities to provide feedback on the current proposals.

Bute Energy is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for local communities, working with and supporting communities where they develop their projects.

As part of Garreg Fawr Energy Park, a Community Benefit Fund will be established, which could deliver up to £1,155,000 worth of investment per year locally for the lifetime of the energy park.

In addition to the fund, the Community Benefit team are committed to creating pathways for local people to gain employment, access to nature, and working with local schools and community facilities to identify opportunities to invest.

In the coming months, the team will be out meeting with members of the public and gathering feedback on the project design and insights from the residents and businesses living nearest to the site.

Lauren Foster, Project Manager at Bute Energy said: “Bute Energy is pleased to be starting our engagement with communities in the development of Garreg Fawr Energy Park. From tackling the climate crisis, the cost of living, and our reliance on gas from abroad, there’s huge potential for renewable energy in Wales to deliver lasting benefits for Wales and our communities.

“Bute Energy is taking action now to help deliver clean, green energy to our homes and businesses, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from local people how we can help support projects and tackle issues in communities around the site – so we can deliver real benefits to local people.”

More information can be viewed on the project website: https://bute.energy/garreg-fawr/overview/