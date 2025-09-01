Shropshire Weather: Sporadic rain and plenty of blustery winds as county prepares for wetter September

The Met Office has predicted a slightly colder and much wetter beginning to September as the week ahead features sporadic rain and changeable temperatures.

The weather group added that the Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Telford areas are expected to experience a mixed bag of sunshine and rain as we head into Autumn, with plenty of heavier winds to keep us cool.

Rain is expected this week (PA)

It comes as the end of the 'meteorological summer', with cooling temperatures, rain and windy conditions expected across the country.

The week ahead will feature 'average' temperatures throughout the week, with thickening cloud and developing showers being experienced, before turning drier and sunnier.

Temperatures of around 20C are expected throughout the day, with highs of 13C on the nights.

From Wednesday, the weather is set to remain sporadic and unsettled, with further spells of rain and heavy showers at times; however, 'sunnier interludes' are expected.

See the full Shropshire weather forecast below:

Today:

A cloudy start for many with some showers in the west of the region. These blustery showers will spread eastwards, some being heavy at times with the risk of thunder and hail. Sunny spells will develop. Temperatures near average. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight:

Showers slowly start to die through the night, allowing clear spells to develop. Patchy cloud places, mostly in the west and north as winds slow and ease by dawn. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday:

A bright start in the east, but cloud thickening and showers developing from the south. Winds a lot lighter than in previous days. Warm in sunny spells. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Remaining unsettled throughout with further spells of rain and showers. The rain will be heavy at times, but some drier and sunnier interludes will develop. Temperatures are around average.