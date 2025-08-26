Knighton Town Council has asked for a litter bin to be installed outside a town takeaway.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said a litter bin on the left hand side of the High Street going up the hill, outside Knighton's Plaice would help to keep the town tidy.

His motion was seconded by Councillor Tom Crail.

Councillor Taylor said; “We used to have a litter bin infront of the Glyndwr’s Path sign which was badly sited. If a bin was placed close to Knighton’s Plaice it would be in a better place and it would be useful if it was a fixed bin. I have asked the owner of Knighton's Plaice and he agreed with it.”

Councillor Crail added: “There is also a sandwich shop on the corner and they have litter that gets discarded immediately when people leave the shop.”

Councillor Bob Andrews said he had the litter bin moved about three years ago because there were complaints about smell coming from it and tidiness.

“I am concerned that if its put back in the same vicinity we could end up with the same problem that we had three years ago.”

Councillor Chris Branford said it would make sense to have a bin outside the kebab shop and Councillor Holly Adams-Evans agreed and said it would be really useful on weekends particularly when the shop is open later.

Some members said it is quite tidy there and there is a bin at the top of the Narrows but Councillor Crail said it is not clean and tidy there.

“Sometimes people do not put their litter in bins, so it’s an education issue, and they are not emptied often enough too. If you want to lobby for anything it should be that the bins are emptied more often,” said Councillor Andrew Craggs.

Members agreed to ask for a litter bin by Knighton's Plaice.

