A free foraging walk and talk for the community will take place on Saturday, August 23 from 11am until 1.30pm.

The Blackthorne Trust and Sally Owen, with support from the Pomarium Community Orchard and TLT, is organising the walk.

It will be a chance to help people how to recognise local herbs, their histories, and Sally Owen, a medical herbalist for 40 years will talk about wellbeing, first aid and health.

The event will also celebrate the completion of the Community Dehydrator.

It has been constructed by the Blackthorne Trust in partnership with Mid Powys Minds young people and Transition Llandrindod Wells.

It is now available for the preservation of everybody’s grown or foraged fruit and herbs.

Everyone is invited to the event, take along a picnic and a blackberrying bag.

For more information email info@the blackthornetrust.org or visit http://www.transitionllandrindod.org.uk/