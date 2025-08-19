Objections have been raised against plans to build over 50 homes in a historic Powys town

This is because of fears that the scheme could cause traffic congestion issues and impact views from its historic castle.

In March it was revealed that Powis Estates had lodged an outline planning application with Powys County Council to build 54 homes on land that they own opposite Verlon Close off Forden Road in Montgomery. 11 of these would become affordable homes.

The proposal is for a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses, but as the application is in outline form only it means that just the principle of development would be decided at this stage.

A further detailed planning application would need to be approved by county planners before any work can be start.

Montgomery Town Council has discussed the application and said that they “formally object” to the proposal on a number of issues.

Montgomery council said: “Several critical issues remain inadequately addressed, raising significant concerns.

“The council has serious concerns about the ability of Montgomery’s existing infrastructure to support a development of this scale.”

The council believes that limited parking in the town would “exacerbate” congestion and accessibility issues, the primary school does not have the room to take more children, and local GP surgeries are already “under pressure.”

The council said: “Adequate infrastructure must be in place to encourage non-car travel and support a more sustainable development approach.”

They also point out that the site is close to Montgomery Castle which is on top of the hill to the south of the site.

The council said: “The council is extremely concerned about the impact on the setting of the castle and views from the castle.”

Powys County Councillor for Forden and Montgomery, Councillor Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Green Party) has requested that the application is “called in” to be decided by county councillors on the Planning committee.

Cllr Brignell-Thorp said: “Congestion and heavy traffic is a perennial problem in the town, drip-meal construction of additional housing in the town has incrementally made this worse.

“We would strongly oppose the development unless it is accompanied by the link road, connecting Forden Road and Station Road, as stipulated in the Local Development Plan, or some other equivalent improvement to this junction.”

Planning agent Oliver O’Neill of Hughes Architects has explained the development in a design and access statement.

Mr O’Neill said: “The proposed development has been thoughtfully designed to complement and enhance the character of the surrounding area.

“Any future reserved matter applications will appropriately respond to the design detailing and draw inspiration from local vernacular styles, including the use of appropriate materials and features such as pitched roofs and sympathetic fenestration.”

He adds that a road review which is included in the application documentation “confirms” that the development would be acceptable in terms of its impact on the town’s existing road network.

Mr O’Neill said: “The study found that the new link road required in the LDP is not necessary to facilitate the development.

“Traffic generated by the 54 units falls within the normal range of day-to-day variations and will not cause noticeable changes in activity or increased conflict.”

A decision is expected soon.

Cllr Jeremy Brignell-Thorp - Green Party - represents the ward of Forden and Montgomery at Powys County Council. From PCC