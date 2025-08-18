It is an interesting secret town garden on two levels behind a house

After one of the muddiest winters on record, this summer’s lawns are cracked and brown, and flower beds are wilting in the heat. Resilience has become the gardener’s new watchword.

So how do we prepare our gardens for flood and drought, pests and disease?

14 St Mary’s Place, Welshpool – is a first time opening for the NGS on Saturday, August 30 and

Sunday, August 31 from 11am until 5pm. It is an interesting secret town garden on two levels behind a house. There are steep steps to the first level with a paved area made from floors of older houses once on the site. There are also large acers, potted hostas and studio with wisteria and jasmine growing up it. Steps to the side of studio to higher level with views of Welshpool mainly planted with perennials.

There are also seating areas, unusual varieties of plants and interesting pots

Coming up in September, Saturday, September 6 to Sunday 14 (inclusive) from 11am to 5pm The Hymns, Walton, Presteigne LD8 2RA will be open and on Sunday, September 7 from 2pm to 5pm Cwm Weeg, Dolfor, Newtown SY16 4AT will be open