Shropshire weather: West Midlands set for mid-30 degree temperatures as heat-health alert issued

The latest amber heat-health alert was issued today (August 11) and covers a period from 9am on Tuesday (August 12) to 6pm on Wednesday (August 13).

The UKHSA has warned of "significant impacts... across health and social care services due to the high temperatures".

They include "a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions" and likely increased demand on all health and social care services".

Forecasters previously said temperatures could reach the mid-30s across central, southern and eastern areas of the country in the coming days, with another heatwave possible in some central and southern areas.

Temperatures of up to 33 degrees are forecast by the Met Office across the West Midlands for the peak on Tuesday afternoon.

In both Telford and Shrewsbury, the temperature is expected to peak at 33C at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Visitors to Sandwell Valley Park enjoy the sunny weather. Sisters Abi and Holly Lowe are pictured with children Ruben, aged six, Bradley, aged 10 and Charlie, aged three. Photo: Tim Thursfield

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Warmth is building for many in the coming days, with much of central and southern England likely to reach heatwave criteria by midweek.

"A combination of high pressure and a southerly airflow will see temperatures rise for much of England and Wales in the first half of the week, with temperatures reaching in excess of 30C for some on Monday and likely peaking towards the mid-30s in London on Tuesday."

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast."

Met Office heatwave criteria, where a specific threshold must be exceeded for three consecutive days, are likely to be reached by Wednesday for much of southern and central England.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service posted some top tips for staying safe over the next few days, including how to identify heat stroke and exhaustion, what to do to limit the impact of the sun, and who to contact if you or someone you know is struggling with the heat.

After a weekend of wildfires across the UK, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) also issued an amber alert providing advice on preventing wildfires during high temperatures.

The Price family enjoy the weather. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Steve Cole, director of policy at RoSPA said: “These fires are a stark reminder that the UK is not immune to the dangers of extreme heat. With temperatures soaring and vegetation drying out, the risk of wildfires increases dramatically - even in urban and coastal areas.

“The fact is that many wildfires are preventable. Simple actions - like properly disposing of cigarettes, and avoiding open flames - can make a huge difference.”

Visitors to Sandwell Valley Park enjoy the sunny weather. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The RSPCA has also posted warnings to people with pets, encouraging them to keep them as cool and as comfortable as possible while temperatures soar.

Carrie Stones, campaign manager at the RSPCA, said: “Over the next few days, many parts of England and Wales are set to experience temperatures up to and beyond 30 degrees, which is great for many of us, but for our pets, it can be a different story.

“It’s important we do everything we can to keep them cool and comfortable while the heat is here, and we’re urging animal lovers to share our best tips to help, and remind people that while it’s so hot, if in doubt, don’t go out.

“It’s also a really helpful idea to support local wildlife too, by popping out some bowls of water to help birds, foxes and other wildlife.”