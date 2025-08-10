'Charities like the National Trust should be exempt from National Insurance rises' - MP vows to protect green spaces

The National Trust cares for more than 5,600 hectares of land in south Shropshire alone, including Carding Mill Valley, The Shropshire Hills, and Attingham Estate, which Stuart Anderson MP recently visited.

Mr Anderson learned about Attingham's ambitious plans for a new active outdoor hub to expand its offer and appeal.

But after his visit, the Conservative MP has raised concerns about the challenges facing organisations including the National Trust, with rising costs.

The National Trust recently announced plans to cut 6 per cent of its current workforce, equating to around 550 jobs. The heritage and conservation charity said it was under "sustained cost pressures" beyond its control due to tax rises and increases in National Insurance Contributions (NICs).

Stuart Anderson MP (centre) recently visited Attingham Park

Mr Anderson has called for charities that improve public health, such as the National Trust, to be exempt from the hike in NICs.

He added that he is "worried" about the impact on the visitor economy, that he said is a significant part of rural communities, with tourism bringing more than £200 million to the county's economy between 2021 and 2023.

The MP for South Shropshire said: "The National Trust is a treasured national institution, which cares for more than 5,000 hectares of land in South Shropshire - a fifth of which forms the Attingham Estate that I was pleased to visit in August.

"Sadly, the National Trust has announced that at least 550 frontline jobs will be cut after the chancellor's jobs tax pushed up labour costs to a point at which it outstrips growth from visitor numbers and donations.

"I have already called for charities to be made exempt from the hike and vowed to fight for protected access to green spaces in south Shropshire. I also encourage everyone to respond to Shropshire Council's Great Outdoors Survey to show how much we value our precious green spaces."