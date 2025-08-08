Temperatures across Shropshire set to rise next week - here's how hot the Met Office forecasts it will get and when

The Met Office is predicting Shropshire will experience a rise in temperatures after a fairly mild and wet week in the county.

While this weekend is expected to be sunny, highs of up to 25`C are predicted, with lows of 11`C.

Next week looks likely to be significantly hotter - with clear skies and sunshine and highs of 27`C and lows of 17`C across in Shropshire.

People enjoying the sunshine

Tuesday will see a climb in the highest temperature to 29`C in parts of the county.

UV rays could reach as high as seven throughout the week, so people are encouraged to wear sunscreen and avoid extended spells in direct sunlight.

It comes after a yellow heat health alert was issued across much of England, but not the West Midlands, for the start of next week as a new wave of warm weather sweeps in.

The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covers London, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, East of England, the South East and South West, and will be in place from 12pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Significant impacts across health and social care services may occur over the period due to the high temperatures, the agency said.

This includes the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

The latest warning comes after the UK has already experienced three heatwaves this summer.

A combination of amber and yellow heat health warnings were issued across England last month when temperatures exceeded 30C in several parts of the country.

Met Office Weather forecast for Shrewsbury:

Today:

Any early mist or fog patches soon clearing to leave a dry day on Friday with sunny spells. Sunshine turning hazy at times with high-level cloud moving through. Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Tonight:

A dry evening with plenty of late sunshine on offer. Staying dry overnight with clear spells although turning a little breezier over high ground. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Saturday:

Another fine, mostly dry day with warm sunny intervals though the odd light shower still possible. Winds gradually easing later. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

High pressure will bring a generally dry few days with plenty of sunny spells, though showers more likely by Tuesday. Feeling warmer with temperatures rising above average.