Public invited to shape new Local Nature Recovery Strategy across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council are working in partnership to develop a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) that will shape how future nature investment is prioritised across the county, and ensure there is a "joined-up approach to nature recovery".

The draft LNRS has been published, and residents are now being invited to engage in a newly launched consultation and comment on the proposals.

At the heart of the consultation are two key resources - a strategy document outlining "county-wide priorities for nature recovery", and an interactive map that shows where nature is thriving and where targeted action could deliver the greatest benefits for wildlife, water, soil and climate resilience.

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council said the LNRS will help to inform how and where public and private funds are directed to "restore and connect" nature-rich areas in the future. They added that it will also help guide decision-making around land use, biodiversity, and natural flood management.

Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) co-ordinator for Shropshire Council Lynn Parker (left) with farmer Trevor Wheeler. Photo: Shropshire Council

The strategy is being developed in partnership with farmers, landowners, conservation groups and residents.

Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for natural and historic environment, Councillor David Walker said: "The plan covers Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin - and we want it to reflect the voices and priorities of local people.

"Whether you’re managing land, running a business, volunteering in your local green space or walking your dog - nature matters to us all.

"It’s an exciting opportunity to help support the natural and built landscape around us by connecting habitats and making the most of green spaces to encourage nature recovery. We would encourage everybody to view the map and feedback their views on this important strategy."

The consultation period ends on October 15, after which the final strategy will be produced.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning, and sustainability, said: “We know our residents care about protecting nature on their doorstep. Whether it’s a park, Local Nature Reserve or small area of grassland, the natural environment is all around us and provides opportunities for encouraging wildlife. The LNRS aims to identify areas where we can create, restore or enhance habitats.

“It will form part of the Telford & Wrekin local plan ensuring that environmental considerations are a top priority as we deliver our vision for the borough over the next two decades.

“We have already committed to protecting more than 300 green spaces through our Green Guarantee along with Local Nature Reserves and our proactive tree and woodland management resulted in us being named a Tree City of the World by the United Nations for a third year running.

“The LNRS complements our ongoing environmental work to create better connected green spaces. We are urging residents to give their feedback on it, so we know where best to focus our resources.”