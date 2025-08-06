Severn Trent plans 35-million-litre reservoirs in Shrewsbury to replace 'poor condition' drinking water store

The company has applied for planning permission to build two huge covered reservoirs at Shelton water treatment works (WTW) in Shrewsbury, designed to store drinking water abstracted from the River Severn.

Severn Trent Water says it must replace a reservoir at the site by the end of August 2026, when a licence for the existing infrastructure is due to expire.

The site supplies drinking water to around 77,000 properties in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, and the surrounding areas.

Severn Trent Water Treatment Works at Shelton, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Supporting documentation supplied with the application says the existing reservoir is in "poor condition" with a "high risk of outside water ingress" - meaning untreated water could enter drinking water supplies.