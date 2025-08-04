Storm Floris: Ambulance service issues warning as 'unseasonable wind' hits the West Midlands

The UK is braced for 80mph winds today, and a number of weather warnings are in place amid a possible 'danger to life' in some areas.

The Met Office has warned that power cuts may impact households across parts of Britain and some buildings could be damaged due to the weather.

Forecasters warned that the West Midlands will see "wet and unseasonably windy conditions" brought on by the storm, which should ease later in the afternoon.

It comes as numerous events at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival have been cancelled ahead of Storm Floris.

West Midlands Ambulance Service posted on X: "Is it windy and wet where you are? #StormFloris is bringing some difficult conditions for parts of the UK today. Here’s some advice from @metoffice."

The article posted by the Met Office gives five tips for staying safe in wet and windy conditions.

It tells people 'how to protect their property from damage and other people from injury,' 'things you can do before a journey,' how to 'drive safely in wind,' how to 'stay safe when you're at the coast,' and what to do to 'avoid injury when you're out and about.'