West Midlands weather report: Showers mixed with dry spells on the way this weekend

The Met Office forecast for the West Midlands points to cloudy periods, interspersed with light showers in the west after bright and sunny spells today (August 1).

Experts predict a bright and sunny day on Saturday, but a change on Sunday to more unsettled weather, including periods of heavy rain.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "On Friday, there will be patchy cloud with a scattering of light showers possible in the west through afternoon.

"Plenty of bright or sunny spells throughout and fresh northwesterly winds, with a maximum temperature of 21°C (69.8°F).

"The outlook for Saturday to Monday is for bright and dry conditions on Saturday with plenty of sunny spells.

"It will be turning unsettled from Sunday, as bands of rain, which may be heavy at times, move in from the west."