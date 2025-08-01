Shrewsbury sewage treatment plant gets huge investment to boost river health and support growing population

Severn Trent Water has recently pumped £6.2 million into its Monkmoor Sewage Treatment Works to improve the quality of treated effluent that is released into the River Severn.

Investment has seen the installation of cutting-edge Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactors (MABR), which help the company to treat more wastewater without the need to expand the site, and also more effectively clean it.

The technology is the first of its kind to be used in the country, and has been installed as part of efforts to prepare the site for the county town's increase in population.

Severn Trent said the new technology helps to ensure that water which is returned to the watercourse is the "closest state possible to the river".