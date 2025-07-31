Powys County Council is working with Keep Wales Tidy to urge everyone – residents and visitors alike – to take responsibility for their litter, especially when bins are full or unavailable.

The message is simple: take your rubbish home and leave no trace behind.

Litter continues to blight communities, threaten wildlife and damage our precious natural environment. Recent figures reveal that fast food packaging was found on 26.4% of streets and drinks litter on 43.6% – a clear sign that throwaway culture is taking a toll on every corner of Wales.

Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton, is a regular volunteer with her local litter picking group and sees firsthand the effect litter has on our local environment.

Cllr Charlton said: “Litter is so damaging to our environment and is such an eyesore in our beautiful county. It has devastating effects on our local communities and our wildlife. Clearing up after irresponsible litterers is also costly and a dangerous job on busy roads.

“Don’t forget that it is also a criminal offence under Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to drop litter. There really is no excuse and we would urge anyone who is out and about to put their rubbish in a bin or take it home with them to throw it away, or recycle it, properly.”

Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy, said: “Our parks, beaches and green spaces are at the heart of what makes Wales so special. We all have a part to play in looking after them.

“It’s simple, if you bring it with you, take it home. Let’s enjoy the summer without spoiling the experience for others or harming the environment. Make memories, not mess.”

Funded by Welsh Government, the campaign aims to spark a sense of pride and collective responsibility across Wales – proving that even small changes in behaviour can make a big difference to the places we love and share.

To find out more, visit: www.keepwalestidy.cymru