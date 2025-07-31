Burst mains pipes still disrupting water supply for homes near Oswestry and Whitchurch

Severn Trent has reported burst water pipes on St. Martins Road near Gobowen and off Lacon Street in Prees near Whitchurch.

Both bursts were first reported last night (July 30).

Residents in both the SY11 (Oswestry and surrounding areas) and SY13 (Whitchurch and surrounding areas) postcode areas have reportedly been affected.

The water company has apologised to customers in both towns, who may be experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Disruption is expected to continue in both areas after Severn Trent said repairs to the pipe near Oswestry are "more complex than first anticipated" while works in Whitchurch are said to be "taking a little longer than first anticipated".

The company said: "We’re really sorry if you’re still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water due to the burst water pipe.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again. Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

