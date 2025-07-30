Residents urged to be 'mindful' of water usage as reservoir levels hit another new low for year

Despite rainfall across the region last week, the overall water level at reservoirs in Severn Trent Water's region fell further to 61.3 per cent on Monday (July 28).

The figure is, again, the lowest of the year and two percentage points lower than the water storage level last Monday, July 21, when it was 63.3 per cent.

The latest recording is also below the lowest recording from last year on September 23, when the overall water storage level stood at 69.7 per cent of full capacity.

Severn Trent's maximum reservoir capacity is 247,708 ML (million litres). But the water level in its reservoirs stood at 151,882 ML on Monday.

Severn Trent's Tittesworth Reservoir in Staffordshire

The water company has urged residents to be "water wise" as warm and dry weather continues.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said its position has not changed and that the company still has no plans to impose a hosepipe ban on the region for the first time in more than 30 years.

Earlier this month, Doug Clarke, water resources planning lead at Severn Trent, said: "With less rain and record dry weather, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs but there are ways we can all be water wise – and help the environment.

"These tips include turning off taps when brushing teeth, using a watering can in the garden instead of a hose and placing a jug of water in the fridge so customers can enjoy a nice cold glass, instead of running the tap.

"Through the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices we can all make to use water wisely, customers can be confident in their water supply. But as always, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise and mindful of their usage as the warm and dry weather continues."

Following the sunniest April on record, June was officially the warmest month on record for England.

The Met Office's forecast for Shropshire for tomorrow (July 31) states: "A few heavy downpours to start, with a risk of thunder at times, but showers moving southeastwards, leaving a mostly dry afternoon with plenty of warm, sunny intervals."

The Friday-to-Sunday outlook adds: "A few showers possible on Friday otherwise largely dry with warm sunshine. Staying dry and sunny on Saturday, but cloudier with patchy rain in the far west on Sunday."

Further information can be found here. The latest water storage levels at Severn Trent's reservoirs can be found here.