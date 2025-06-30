Newport councillor’s call to action on unlicensed and noisy scrap metal dealers

Councillor Peter Scott says he wants the council to publicise legitimate operators who are licensed to operate in the Telford & Wrekin Council area so the public knows who to choose.

Councillor Scott (Independent, Newport West) told the regulatory committee that he had been told to “shut up” by operators on social media. But he had stood his ground, telling them that they needed to have a licence to work in the borough.

“Scrap metal collection is an issue around where I am,” said Councillor Scott at the meeting on Thursday, June 26.

“One comes round which makes a right racket. He has a recording on a tannoy shouting out ‘any old scrap iron?

“Would you put out some comms as people don’t seem to know that they need to be licensed. If it comes officially from Telford & Wrekin Council it might make a difference.”

Independent Councillor Peter Scott. Picture Telford And Wrekin Council

The meeting was told that 13 scrap metal collectors and nine scrap metal sites are licensed in Telford & Wrekin.

A council officer told the meeting that if residents are aware of people collecting scrap metal without a licence they can report that to the borough.

“If anyone is able to take a registration plate and report it that would absolutely be investigated,” the officer said.

Penalties for operating without a licence can include fines, the meeting was told.

The meeting heard that the council and police make regular roadside checks on vehicles. Serious issues can lead to prosecution.

The meeting was also told that a noisy tannoy system “would almost certainly be anti social behaviour”.

Councillors said such issues could be reported to the council for action to be taken.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s website says scrap metal dealers must have a licence issued under the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013.

There are two types of licences, one for collectors and the other for sites, and involves the payment of a fee and making a basic criminal disclosure.

The council cannot grant a licence unless it is satisfied that the person is suitable to operate a business as a scrap metal dealer,” the website says.

A link to licensed operators is on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, here Telford & Wrekin Council | Scrap metal