Winter fuel payment U-turn is 'positive and much-needed step in the right direction' says Shropshire-based energy advisor

The Winter Fuel Payment – a tax-free lump sum of £200 for households with a pensioner under 80, and £300 for those over 80 – will now be restored to more than three-quarters of pensioners in England and Wales, following a major U-turn by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as part of the Government’s Spending Review.

Last July, Reeves announced plans to restrict the benefit in an effort to save £1.4 billion.

Chloe Ramsay, energy advisor with Housing Plus Group, says the change will make a huge difference to the housing provider’s customers.

“This reversal will make a real difference to many of the people we support,” she said.

“Energy costs remain a huge concern for older residents, many of whom are already living on limited incomes. This extra support will help ease the pressure and protect health and wellbeing during the colder months.”

With funding from the Cadent Foundation, Housing Plus Group, which provides affordable homes and support services across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford and Wrekin, offer a dedicated energy advice service to help customers manage their bills and maximise their income.

In the last year alone, the service handled over 400 cases, securing more than £178,000 in financial gains for residents through benefit checks, energy support schemes, and practical advice.

“We know from first-hand experience that for many of our older residents, winter brings a very real choice between heating and eating,” added Ms Ramsay.

“While we welcomed the ambition to make savings, broad-brush cuts to energy support risked leaving some of the most vulnerable without the help they need.

“Our team is here to support residents all year round, but it’s essential that national policy recognises the reality on the ground. This decision is a step in the right direction, and we hope it signals a more considered approach to energy support going forward.”