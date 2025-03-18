New wildlife pond proposed near Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Claire Southall’s proposal for land near to Kembleton Village Hall, off Mill Lane, is aimed at enhancing biodiversity, providing a habitat for a range of species, and improving drainage.

She said it will be kidney-shaped and measure approximately 22m x 13.5m.

“The depth will vary, with shallow areas for marginal plants and deeper areas for open water, with a suggested maximum depth of 1.5m in the centre,” said Ms Southall.

“It would have a gently sloping bank to allow easy access for wildlife.

“Construction will involve excavation, using a digger, for the pond area and a land drain to direct standing water from other areas of the surrounding land.

A proposal has been submitted to create a wildlife pond on land near Kembleton Village Hall. Picture: Google

“The spoil from the dig would be spread around the outside of the pond area with small mounds to the eastern edges of the pond if required.

“The pond will be planted with a variety of native aquatic and marginal plants, chosen to provide food and shelter for wildlife. Some surrounding areas will be seeded with native wildflowers to enhance habitat further.

“The pond will be filled by natural rainfall and connected to a land drain from the higher areas of the land to drain into the pond to provide a natural source. An overflow pipe will be installed to prevent flooding to lower ground.

“The creation of a wildlife pond on this agricultural land offers a valuable opportunity to enhance biodiversity and create a valuable habitat for a range of species. It is anticipated that the pond will provide long-term ecological benefits and contribute to the overall biodiversity of the area.”