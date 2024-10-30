Homeowners warned about danger of post Halloween rodent infestation due to leaving pumpkins outside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Recent floods and habitat disturbance has created a set of circumstances which has prompted the National Pest Technicians Association to issue a warning to homeowners about leaving real pumpkins out in their Halloween displays.

The NPTA told homeowners pumpkins could attract the first mice and rats into a porch which could quickly turn into a full blown infestation in the home. Rats and mice are also known to carry as Leptospirosis, Hantavirus, and Salmonella.

NPTA Technical Manager Grahame Turner warned: "Pumpkins are a feast for rodents. As the temperature drops and food sources in the wild become scarcer, pests like rats, mice, and squirrels are on the lookout for easy meals. Pumpkins left outside offer an enticing source of food, and the scent of ripe pumpkin flesh can easily lure rodents to your property.

"Recent flooding across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shopshire has likely displaced many rodents, leading to increased activity in rural areas. With their usual habitats disturbed, rodents may be searching for new food sources, making pumpkin displays even more attractive to them.

"Once rodents arrive to snack on your pumpkins, they may start exploring other parts of your home, seeking warmth, shelter, and more food.

"If left unchecked, a Halloween pumpkin display could lead to a pest infestation that lasts far beyond October 31."

The Midlands based pest association has given tips how to stay rodent free this Halloween.

These include avoiding leaving pumpkins out for long periods, bring carved pumpkin inside at night and destroy any pumpkin as soon as it begins de-composing. Dispose of pumpkins in sealed compost bins or rubbish bags. Leaving them in the garden or on your porch for too long is an open invitation.

For more information about tackling rodents from the NPTA visit www.npta.org.uk/member-search/ .