Water company committed to more collaboration to safeguard River Severn

Earlier this month, dozens of residents turned out for a 'Save our Severn' meeting held by the Severn Sewage and Chemical Pollution Liaison Group at Coalbrookdale Community Centre.

The meeting was the first of a planned series of consultations during the next three to four years and was split into sections with representatives from the Severn Fisheries Group, UpSewageCreek, the Prince Albert Angling Society, the Angling Trust, Telford Green Party and Severn Trent.

Campaigners have been calling for the authorities to finally reveal the results of tests carried out after believing toxic waste from a former landfill site has leaked into the river.

Stoneyhill, off the Jiggers Bank roundabout, was used for the disposing of industrial and commercial waste including animal carcasses.

Monsanto, an American agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology company, which has now ceased trading, used the site between 1985 and 1991. A stream runs through the site and down into Coalbrookdale and the River Severn.

Despite the soil and water in the stream being bright orange, both Telford & Wrekin Council and the Environment Agency have always maintained that it is the result of iron mining.

The first 'Save Our Severn' meeting in Telford

Vicar-turned citizen scientist Paul Cawthorne does not agree and wants “more accountability” of the site with the full test results revealed and organised the Coalbrookdale meeting.

Samantha Wilson, environmental stakeholder and communications lead at Severn Trent, said the company is committed to attend the meeting again in six months’ time when they could report back on progress being made.

“Severn Trent is taking a leading position to reduce our impact and improve river health through our Get River Positive commitments and the £450m investment programme being delivered this year,” she said.

“When it comes to river health, we’ll happily support local organisations who have the same mission as we have, and we’ll continue to collaborate to create the best outcomes for rivers and communities.”

Severn Trent also attended a meeting at Coalport Village Hall. Unlike the ‘Save the Severn event’, there were representatives from the Environment Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council, with the latter chairing it.

Both confirmed there is no evidence of the site leaking toxic leachate into watercourses, while bathing water test results show there are no active pollution risk forecasts.

It was also noted there are three Victorian outlets near the Iron Bridge that issue raw sewerage. However, no one knows who they belong to. Following prevents attempts by the Environment Agency to find the source of the outflows, Severn Trent will now assist, with a site visit coordinated by the council.

People living in Coalport have also reported regular sewage smells and foam on top of the water, especially between Silkin Way and Henrietta Way, and the riverside near The Brewery Inn.

The Environment Agency said it will issue guidance about how to tell the difference natural foam and pollution, while a site meeting will be held to ascertain the source of the smells.