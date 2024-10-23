The Memorial Hall, a former World War One army barracks, has served Bucknell since 1922 after being built by local joiners. However, the building does not meet modern standards, is expensive to run and very difficult to maintain. There are also many site constraints preventing any future development due to it sitting between St Mary’s CofE Primary School and the extension of the church’s graveyard.

Planning approval was granted for a new village hall in 2011. The scheme was never implemented though, and the existing memorial hall has continued to be used. However, Bedstone and Bucknell Parish Council has found a new site in Daffodil Lane, opposite the village playing field.

“The relocation to Daffodil Lane therefore encourages further use of the existing facilities and flexibility in terms of scale, placement and positioning of the scheme – something the existing Memorial Hall site does not offer,” reads a design and access statement submitted by Prince Architects.

“The fundamental principle of the development is to provide a multi functional, flexible space to sustain Bucknell’s growing population. The new village hall will provide additional accommodation (e.g. a secondary hall, office/commercial spaces, a less formal sitting area and formally

landscaped outdoor areas) that the current Memorial Hall simply cannot provide.”

The proposal gained a mixed view of responses, with 20 people supporting it and 18 objecting.

“The new village hall will create an inviting space for all areas of the village community, from the very young to the elderly. It is within walking distance for many of the villagers but there will also be parking for those who are unable to walk, therefore including the less able members of our community,” said Susan Barrett.

“It will create a safe space for many different activities for many future generations.”

However, Claire Hull said the new hall is oversized.

“Being lucky enough to have been brought up for the last 41 years in the beautiful village of Bucknell, building a village hall on an area of outstanding beauty would be a complete waste of land,” she said.

“The area in question is a very quiet part of the village and certainly doesn’t need the additional noise and traffic which the village hall would create.

“The increased traffic would cause a huge safety concern on an already dangerous corner, and on top of that with small children being in the area would be a disaster waiting to happen.”

However, case officer Jacob Collett said the proposed development was acceptable in accordance to various policies, so was approved.