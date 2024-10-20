Environment Agency latest flood warnings for Ironbridge and Jackfield as River Severn reaches peak levels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In their latest update for the region, this morning (October 20), the Environment Agency (EA) has warned that flooding is expected at Ironbridge and Jackfield including Coalport.

With further rainfall expected over the next 48 hours, the EA says it is closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are checking flood defences.

Residents have been asked to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local water courses and avoid contact with flood water.

Water levels at Buildwas were 5.1 metres at 2.15pm on Saturday.

A flood warning has been issued. Pictured is flooding in Bridgnorth.

The flood warning said: "River levels have now peaked and are falling slowly at Buildwas river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland continues. We expect flooding to affect properties on Ferry Road.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water.

"This message will be updated by 5pm today, Sunday 20/10/24, or as the situation changes.

"Flood warning area: River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield including Coalport."