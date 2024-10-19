'Legends with big hearts' help rescue motorist and clear drains during flooding disaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nobody could get in or out of Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, on Thursday, and one lady stuck in the floods was "crying her eyes out".

But "two legends with big hearts" Sam Downes and Martin Palmer, as well as other villagers, leapt to the rescue.

The lady got stuck in her car by the railway bridge near St Thomas and St Anne's Primary School and the football pitches on the A488 which runs through the village.