'Legends with big hearts' help rescue motorist and clear drains during flooding disaster
"Local legends" helped rescue a driver and get stranded motorists home after heavy flooding in a county village.
Nobody could get in or out of Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, on Thursday, and one lady stuck in the floods was "crying her eyes out".
But "two legends with big hearts" Sam Downes and Martin Palmer, as well as other villagers, leapt to the rescue.
The lady got stuck in her car by the railway bridge near St Thomas and St Anne's Primary School and the football pitches on the A488 which runs through the village.