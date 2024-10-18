Flooding: Latest alerts and river levels as flood barriers go up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Heavy rain on Wednesday caused chaos on Shropshire's road and rail network, and preparations are now underway to deal with the aftermath along our waterways.

Thursday saw the barriers go up in Shrewsbury's Frankwell car park, while the Environment Agency announced flood barriers were being deployed along the Wharfage in Ironbridge.

As of 10am on Friday, the barriers had not yet been put up in the Ironbridge Gorge but gully bungs had been installed in preparation and the Wharfage was closed to vehicles.

The latest figures from the Environment Agency show river levels around the county remain high as a result of the heavy rainfall, and flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.

Preparations for flooding of the Severn are under way in Ironbridge

Along the Severn, levels were now falling at the Crew Green gauge, with levels at Montford expected to reach between 5.7m and 5.9m on Friday.

Levels at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury are predicted to peak between 3.3m to 3.6m on Friday afternoon - around half a metre higher than the top of the 'normal' range of 2.7m.

Flooding of the showground and Gravel Hill Lane is expected.

River levels at Buildwas are expected to reach between 4.8m and 5.2m on Saturday, that is just under a metre higher than the top of the 'normal' range of 3.4m.

The Severn is then likely to reach between 4m and 4.3m on Saturday in Bridgnorth, the top of the 'normal' range here is 3.6m.

The government agency is warning residents that further rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours.

Flood warnings - where flooding is expected - remain in place elsewhere in the county too, including for the River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford, Standford Bridge, Tenbury Well and Burford, as well as the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook.

Flood alerts - where flooding is possible - are in place for the Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Dee from Whitchurch to Chester, River Lugg North of Leominster, River Sow and River Penk, River Worfe, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and Upper Teme.

All primary schools that were closed yesterday due to flooding have now reopened.

On Thursday, Bishop's Castle Primary, Clunbury, Newcastle CE Primary School, St George's in Clun, St Mary's in Bucknell, Wistanstow, Chirbury, Norbury, Onny in Onibury and Stiperstones were all closed for the day.