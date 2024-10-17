River Severn water quality meeting hears residents' complaints of sewage smells near the Iron Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council chaired a residents' meeting on October 2 at Coalport Village Hall to discuss water quality in the River Severn. alongside the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water. Residents were able to ask the panel questions and raise concerns about the river.

The council and Environment Agency (EA) subsequently did not attend the inaugural 'Save Our Severn' meeting last Friday in Telford where Severn Trent Water (STW) pledged £214 million of funding to improve the county's waterways.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said issues around raw sewage, smells, foam and the colour of the water were raised at the residents' meeting following presentations by the organisations.

Three Victorian outlets near the Iron Bridge that reportedly issue raw sewage were discussed. The councillor's notes from the meeting state that "no-one knows who they belong to".

It was decided that "following previous attempts by the EA to find the source of these outflows, STW will assist" and a site visit coordinated by the council will be organised.

The English Bridge

Residents of Coalport reported regular sewage smells, especially between the Silkin Way near Henrietta Way and the riverside near The Brewery Inn, as well as foam on the river in the mornings. It was decided that a meeting will be held to ascertain the source of the smells and the EA advised residents to continue to report each incident.

Residents also engaged in further discussion regarding foam on the river and "whether this is natural or not". Representatives from the EA said they would issue guidance on "how to tell the difference between natural foam and pollution".

Questions were also raised about the "different colour of water from the Coal Brook when it enters the River Severn" that "could be due to different amounts of silt in the two water bodies".

It was decided that it would be investigated further.

Paul Hayward and Gareth Parsons represented the Environment Agency at the meeting and reported that in the long-term, river water quality has improved. However, they added that the river is now seeing increased effects from intensive agriculture and underinvestment in sewage networks.

Meanwhile Severn Trent Water's Jason Rogers and Samantha Wilson explained how combined sewers work and lead to outflows or rainwater and sewage during heavy rain. The water company said duration monitors have now been fitted to each outflow and that information on discharges is available to the EA and the public.

Severn Trent Water's representatives added that the company will act on reports of discharges when there isn't heavy rain and that they have a commitment to have no harm caused to rivers from their actions by 2030. The organisation is also reportedly investing in water treatment plants including at Coalport to remove pollutants including bacteria like e coli.

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council on why it did not attend the 'Save Our Severn' meeting nine days later said: "Telford & Wrekin Council chaired a residents’ meeting on October 2 to discuss water quality in the River Severn with the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water.

"Residents were able to ask the panel questions and raise concerns, and the agencies agreed to follow up on these. The council did not attend a separately organised meeting on the same subject on October 11 as the original meeting provided opportunity for all parties to attend and engage."

River pollution incidents can be reported to the EA on 0800 807060.