Shropshire roads closed and flood alerts in place as county flooding clean-up continues

The skies may be blue but the after-effects of Wednesday's downpour are still causing trouble for Shropshire residents.

Several roads remain closed and 19 flood warnings and alerts have been put in place.

As of 9am, the A49 was closed in both directions between the B4368 near Craven Arms and the B4371 near Church Stretton.

Teams were also working to clear flood water from roads around Shrewsbury on Thursday morning.

Flooding on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said flooding remained around the Battlefield Roundabout in the northeast of town, and the Battlefield link road (A5124) with the Enterprise Roundabout would remain closed all day while teams work on the clean-up.

The AA was also reporting flooding on the A5 near Preston Island, which was causing traffic to build up in both directions around the roundabout.

The main car park at Frankwell in Shrewsbury was also being closed on Thursday, in preparation for potentially rising river levels.

Nine flood warnings - where flooding is expected - have been put in place around the county.

Flooding is expected to impact property, roads and farmland near Rea Brook in Shrewsbury, the River Teme at Eardiston, Leintwardine and Walford, Little Hereford and Ashford Carbonel, Ludlow, Stanford Bridge, Tenbury Wells and Burford, and the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley.

Ten flood alerts - where flooding is possible - are also in place covering Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Dee from Whitchurch to Chester, River Lugg North of Leominster, River Sow and River Penk, River Worfe, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and Upper Teme.

Photo: Peter Steggles

Residents are being warned to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water.

Meanwhile West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales train services running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury have been cancelled due to flooding on the track between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Rail replacement buses are running between the stations and an hourly train shuttle running between Wolverhampton and Wellington.

Several schools have also announced they would be shut on Thursday, after flooding on roads was preventing access to the buildings.