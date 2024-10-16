Hundreds of homes in Shrewsbury and Telford hit by power cuts as wet weather warning in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As heavy rain sweeps across the region with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place until 9pm on Wednesday, National Grid has reported areas in Shrewsbury and Telford that have been affected by power cuts.

More than 70 properties in the SY4 region of Shrewsbury have been affected by a 'high voltage' incident at around 1.56pm that was expected to be resolved by 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, 30 properties in the SY3 area of the county town - near Meole Brace - have been left without power due to a 'low voltage' incident that was first reported at 1.25pm.

The utility company that transmits and distributes electricity and gas estimates that the issue will be resolved by 5.30pm.

Elsewhere, in Telford, more than 50 properties in the TF7 region - near Madeley - have been affected by a power cut that was first reported at 11.17am today.

National Grid's incident log states the company expects to fix the problem by 7pm.

Further information about power cuts in Shropshire can be found on National Grid's power cut map.