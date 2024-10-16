Firefighters help man stuck in flood water to safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the incident on Long Lane in Craven Arms at 5.49pm.

One fire crew was sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters assisted one man who was stuck in flood water to safety.

The incident concluded at 5.49pm.