Firefighters help man stuck in flood water to safety
Firefighters were called to help a man who was stuck in flood water in South Shropshire this evening.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the incident on Long Lane in Craven Arms at 5.49pm.
One fire crew was sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters assisted one man who was stuck in flood water to safety.
The incident concluded at 5.49pm.