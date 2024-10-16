Environment Agency responds to 'bottled it' claims after no-show at 'Save Our Severn' meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents turned out in their numbers for the meeting held by the Severn Sewage and Chemical Pollution Liaison Group at Coalbrookdale Community Centre last Friday night.

The meeting was the first of a planned series of consultations during the next three to four years and was split into sections with representatives from the Severn Fisheries Group, UpSewageCreek, the Prince Albert Angling Society, the Angling Trust, Telford Green Party and Severn Trent.

The first 'Save Our Severn' meeting in Telford

However, there was no representation from the Environment Agency, despite the meeting's organiser Paul Cawthorne saying the organisation had been invited.