Environment Agency responds to 'bottled it' claims after no-show at 'Save Our Severn' meeting
The Environment Agency has responded to claims that it "bottled it" by not attending the inaugural 'Save Our Severn' meeting about water quality.
Residents turned out in their numbers for the meeting held by the Severn Sewage and Chemical Pollution Liaison Group at Coalbrookdale Community Centre last Friday night.
The meeting was the first of a planned series of consultations during the next three to four years and was split into sections with representatives from the Severn Fisheries Group, UpSewageCreek, the Prince Albert Angling Society, the Angling Trust, Telford Green Party and Severn Trent.
However, there was no representation from the Environment Agency, despite the meeting's organiser Paul Cawthorne saying the organisation had been invited.