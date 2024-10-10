Northern Lights could be spotted from the Midlands – find out when

The Met Office has issued a G4 storm watch which means the aurora might be seen across the UK - a lower level G3 storm would see them being visible as low as mid Wales and the Midlands.

The G4 watch comes into effect tonight and into Friday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Later on October 10 or on October 11 a significant enhancement is expected.

"Aurora sightings are likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, perhaps across northern England, with a slight chance of sightings across parts of the Midlands or the south of England where skies are clear.

"The auroral oval is then expected decline later on October 12, with sightings becoming limited to Scotland. Thereafter aurora sightings are unlikely, apart for perhaps across the far north of Scotland at times, where skies are clear."

Picture: The Met Office. Never look at the sun without protection for your eyes

The alerts follow the sighting of a massive coronal mass ejection from the surface of the sun a few days ago. The electrically charged particles are heading towards the Earth's magnetic field at around 2.5 million miles per hour, say scientists.

The Met Office is forecasting long clear periods overnight.