Midlands travellers urged to check their flights and US weather conditions amid Hurricane Milton

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 11 out of the 14 flights scheduled to operate between the UK and Florida on Wednesday were cancelled as Hurricane Milton hit the gulf coast of the USA, with four people killed and millions evacuating from the state.

British Airways cancelled six flights connecting Gatwick with Orlando and Tampa.

But it is believed only one flight from Birmingham Airport to Florida was affected, with one Tui service cancelled today and due to take off tomorrow instead.

The Government has urged travellers to check with their travel agents and airlines before they travel and to monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Centre website.