Casey Miles Nicholls-Floyd of the Swan Hotel in Kington says in his application he wants to “enable the premises to develop a programme of occasional entertainment including vocalists and other live musicians”.

It also requests “outdated or unenforceable” requirements on the licence be replaced with new conditions covering training, CCTV, security and record-keeping.

The hotel also undertakes to ensure volumes of music “are maintained at a reasonable level to prevent causing noise nuisance”; to cease outdoor entertainment and to close windows and doors by 10.30pm; to close the outdoor area by 11pm apart from use by smokers; and not to dispose of bottles and other waste between 11pm and 7.30am.

Specialising in locally sourced steaks, the hotel in the town’s Church Street already hosts occasional live music, DJ nights and other events.

Consultation on the licensing application closes on October 24.