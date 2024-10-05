'Our summer of fun in pictures' – Competiton winners show off West Midlands and Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The competition was launched in the summer as a way of showcasing not only what the water company’s visitor sites have to offer, but to also encourage everyone to get out and about and visit local parks, nature reserves or community green spaces and spend valuable time together.

Elaine Muir's entry

The competition was part of the water company’s ‘Days Out’ campaign which went ahead to provide customers with low-cost days out that are on their doorstep, highlight everything that visitor sites, such as Carsington Water, Tittesworth Water, Draycote Water, have to offer and help people connect with nature.

The winners have now been selected and include Hannah Fisher who took a lovely photo at National Trust’s Attingham Park. Elaine Muir also caught her visit to Attingham Park, Mel Crumpton and her day out exploring with the family and Ahmed Tafat got a great shot at the National Forest Adventure Farm,

Hannah Fisher's composition

The competition was launched along with treasure maps of the different regions Severn Trent serves, signposting children and their families to an array of attractions to visit, unlock new adventures and explore local green spaces during the summer.

For those not able to get out and about, the water company created a series of 'Backyard Explorer' activity sheets, that could be done at home as a way to learn more about the great outdoors and nature.

Ahmed Tafat's photograph

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “We want to thank everyone who has paid a visit to our sites over the summer and enjoyed everything that we have to offer.

“It might not have been the summer we wanted with the weather, but it was great to see so many people turn out to explore and enjoy our activities including the Rural Olympics and Family Fun Days, which were a huge success.

“Massive congratulations to everyone who won the competition, there were some fantastic photos of you out and about this summer and they were so great to see.”

The competition may have come to an end and, even with summer turning to autumn, everyone is still encouraged to visit the sites. There is still plenty to enjoy over the coming weeks and months even if it’s just a stroll around the many walking routes that can be found.

The visitor sites offer countryside and nature for everyone to explore, whether on foot, by bike or on the water. From bird watching to fishing, cycling to walking and watersports, there are 10 reservoirs operated by Severn Trent to discover.

Mel Crumpton's picture

Donna added: “We might be moving into autumn, but that doesn’t mean that out sites aren’t open, they are just as lovely at that time as the temperatures cool and are perfect for a walk to get some fresh air.

“There are also lots of activities that we are planning in the coming months to keep everyone entertained, including a few Halloween events so we want people to keep their eyes peeled for more details and we look forward to seeing you there.”