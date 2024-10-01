'It's a question of how you come back from this': Business picks up pieces of 'mini-tornado'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owner of a hostel on the side of the Batch Valley says a 'mini tornado' on Thursday brought hundreds of tons of rubble and water cascading down off the Long Mynd.

Further down, the water broke through a wall holding back the raging brook and inundated properties and sent a silt filled soup cascading through All Stretton.

Mike Goode, who has been at the All Stretton Bunkhouse, at Meadow Green, says he has never seen anything like it in his 37 years at the family business.

All Stretton Bunkhouse, Church Stretton, where thousands of tons of rubble came down off the hills during flooding last Thursday..

Other properties in the area have also been in the firing line and Mike says his is not the worst example of damage.