Here we go again: 20 hour heavy rain warning issued for north Shropshire and borders by Met Office

The yellow warning of rain covers from 12.30am to 8pm tomorrow and the weather service says it is expected to cause some flooding and disruption in places.

They think that there is a 'medium likelihood' but a 'low impact' from this weather event.

The Met Office says: "A spell of persistent and at times heavy rain is expected to affect northeast Wales and northwest England during Monday before easing on Monday night. 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely with a few places seeing up to 60 mm during the course of the day."

The areas included by the warning are Oswestry, Wem and Whitchurch in Shropshire and border towns including Chirk and Llangollen.